AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

AZZ Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AZZ has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.80 million. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.76%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,921,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 217,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AZZ by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after buying an additional 85,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

