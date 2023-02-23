AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.92.
AXT Stock Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $4.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.06. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03.
Institutional Trading of AXT
About AXT
AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AXT (AXTI)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.