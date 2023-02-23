AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.92.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $4.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.06. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AXT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 116,977 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 417,483 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 51,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

