Axie Infinity Tops 24 Hour Volume of $88.91 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $10.61 or 0.00043788 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $88.91 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,752,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 111,752,500.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.52158849 USD and is down -6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $122,187,600.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

