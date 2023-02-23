Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Avista updated its FY23 guidance to $2.27-$2.47 EPS.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of AVA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 125,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. Avista has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Avista Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVA. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Avista by 14.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Avista by 27.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at $754,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.