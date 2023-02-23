Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Avista updated its FY23 guidance to $2.27-$2.47 EPS.

Shares of AVA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 125,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. Avista has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVA. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Avista by 14.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Avista by 27.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at $754,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

