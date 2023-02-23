AVINOC One Day Trading Volume Hits $322,780.69 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $100.28 million and approximately $322,780.69 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AVINOC token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AVINOC has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AVINOC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00418537 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.62 or 0.27724675 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AVINOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AVINOC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.