Avingtrans plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Avingtrans Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of AVG stock opened at GBX 393.76 ($4.74) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 418.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 415.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. The stock has a market cap of £126.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,900.00 and a beta of 0.67. Avingtrans has a 12 month low of GBX 337.55 ($4.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 492.38 ($5.93).
About Avingtrans
