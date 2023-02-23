Avingtrans plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Avingtrans Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of AVG stock opened at GBX 393.76 ($4.74) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 418.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 415.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. The stock has a market cap of £126.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,900.00 and a beta of 0.67. Avingtrans has a 12 month low of GBX 337.55 ($4.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 492.38 ($5.93).

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

