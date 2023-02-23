Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $182.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.97 and a 200-day moving average of $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 824,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,154,000 after acquiring an additional 705,483 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Articles

