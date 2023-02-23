Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $217.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Avanos Medical updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.80 EPS.
Avanos Medical Stock Down 0.7 %
AVNS stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.94. 35,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,214. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AVNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.
