Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $217.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Avanos Medical updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.80 EPS.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,377. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $35.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AVNS. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. UBS Group AG grew its position in Avanos Medical by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.