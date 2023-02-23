Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $217.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Avanos Medical updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.80 EPS.
Avanos Medical Stock Performance
Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,377. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $35.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on AVNS. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.
Featured Articles
