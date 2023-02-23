Avalanche 1-Day Volume Reaches $545.59 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Avalanche has a total market cap of $6.43 billion and approximately $545.59 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $20.40 or 0.00084186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00056386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00027832 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001123 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.