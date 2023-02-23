AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE AN opened at $143.85 on Tuesday. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $158.30. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a return on equity of 60.36% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,225,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,172 shares of company stock valued at $67,416,215. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

