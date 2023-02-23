Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Trading Down 3.4%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Austevoll Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Austevoll Seafood ASA alerts:

Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.