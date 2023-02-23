Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 7,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 23,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Aurania Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The firm has a market cap of C$40.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities – Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

