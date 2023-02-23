Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.01 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.21). Approximately 177,465 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 127,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.22).

Aura Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.47. The stock has a market cap of £97.52 million, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.07.

Aura Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.