Audius Hits Market Cap of $372.01 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $372.01 million and $131.83 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,154,270,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,958,163 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

