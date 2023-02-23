AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 537.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,373,086 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of AT&T worth $152,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,116,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,097 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:T opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.