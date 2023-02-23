AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AtriCure updated its FY23 guidance to (1.19)-(1.14) EPS.
AtriCure Stock Performance
AtriCure stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on ATRC shares. TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AtriCure
AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.
See Also
