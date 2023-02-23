AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. AtriCure updated its FY23 guidance to (1.19)-(1.14) EPS.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

About AtriCure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 10.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AtriCure by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

See Also

