AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. AtriCure updated its FY23 guidance to (1.19)-(1.14) EPS.
AtriCure Stock Performance
Shares of ATRC stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure
About AtriCure
AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AtriCure (ATRC)
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.