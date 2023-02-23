Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Shares Up 5.3%

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.20. 54,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 20,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Aton Resources Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$11.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21.

Aton Resources Company Profile

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt.

