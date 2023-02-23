Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CFO Joseph Leo Binz Sells 2,607 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $429,711.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,191. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $321.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.59.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.
Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
