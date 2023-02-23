Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 1,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Atlas Arteria Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

Atlas Arteria Company Profile

Atlas Arteria Ltd. owns, operates and develops toll roads . It operates through the following segments: APRR, ADELAC, Dulles Greenway, and Warnow Tunnel. Its projects include toll roads, bridges, tunnels, and investment in entities in the same industry sector. The company was founded on December 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

