Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Trading Up 0.2%

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.56 and last traded at C$5.56. Approximately 1,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.55.

Atalaya Mining Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$777.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.07.

About Atalaya Mining

(Get Rating)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.