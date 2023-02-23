Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Trading Up 0.2%

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.56 and last traded at C$5.56. Approximately 1,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.55.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$777.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
