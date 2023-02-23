Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,047 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,572 shares.The stock last traded at $36.00 and had previously closed at $36.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on AC. TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Associated Capital Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.
About Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.
See Also
