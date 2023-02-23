Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Valuence Merger Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMCA. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,012,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,507,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,877,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VMCA opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

