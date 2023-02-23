Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 462,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 1.34% of EVe Mobility Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $488,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,713,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

EVE stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

