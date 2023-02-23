Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $2.80 Million in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,242,000 after buying an additional 27,042 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,129,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 685,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 703,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SRPT. UBS Group upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $126.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.52. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

