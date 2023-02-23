Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTWO. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,249,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,630,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,594,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTWO opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.25.

Pono Capital Two, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, and e-sports companies.

