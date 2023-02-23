Aristeia Capital LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 2.92% of CF Acquisition Corp. VII worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 45,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 119,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFFS opened at $10.27 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

