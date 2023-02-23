Aristeia Capital LLC Has $5.09 Million Stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL)

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 510,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Roth Ch Acquisition V worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V by 726.8% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROCL opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

