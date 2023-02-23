Aristeia Capital LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG)

Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Chain Bridge I were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRG. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the first quarter worth about $3,972,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter worth about $6,002,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter worth about $3,871,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter worth about $3,481,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chain Bridge I Stock Performance
Chain Bridge I stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Chain Bridge I has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.
About Chain Bridge I
Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.
