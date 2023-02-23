Aristeia Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 231,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 1.60% of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $248,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $707,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFAR opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

