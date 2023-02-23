Aristeia Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFARGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 231,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 1.60% of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $248,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $707,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFAR opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition (NASDAQ:AFAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.