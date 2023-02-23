Aristeia Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,221 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Innovative International Acquisition worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOAC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $749,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,130,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,992,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $748,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative International Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IOAC opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

About Innovative International Acquisition

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

