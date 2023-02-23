Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.38. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 366,865 shares traded.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

