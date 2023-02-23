Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 44.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $553,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADM opened at $81.61 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.52.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

