Aragon One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.50 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $2.96 or 0.00012331 BTC on popular exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $127.77 million and $12.50 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.71 or 0.00426330 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,803.73 or 0.28240865 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.
About Aragon
Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Aragon Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
