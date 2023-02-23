AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Down to $15.17

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.17, but opened at $14.65. AppLovin shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 702,667 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APP. BTIG Research lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 961,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $3,945,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,846,102 shares of company stock valued at $35,361,282. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,911,000 after buying an additional 1,115,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,039,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,655,000 after buying an additional 390,451 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,650,000 after buying an additional 1,259,199 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $96,920,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AppLovin by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,990,000 after buying an additional 1,115,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

