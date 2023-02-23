Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.14–$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.00 million-$535.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.49 million. Appian also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.33–$0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on APPN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.89.

APPN traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 334,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,567. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 13,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $569,169.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,889,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,852,351.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 13,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $569,169.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,889,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,852,351.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $1,659,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,127,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,531,588.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 735,916 shares of company stock valued at $28,256,946. 43.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $9,108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth approximately $13,983,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 151,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,477,000 after purchasing an additional 138,431 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 1,038.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 89,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

