API3 Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (API3)

API3 (API3) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. API3 has a total market capitalization of $115.13 million and $12.18 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can currently be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00007591 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

API3 Token Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

