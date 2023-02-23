API3 (API3) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $111.86 Million

API3 (API3) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One API3 token can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00007567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $111.86 million and $7.43 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.48 or 0.00425844 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,722.09 or 0.28208713 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

