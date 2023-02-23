APENFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $140.72 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One APENFT token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. APENFT has a total market cap of $140.72 million and $13.88 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.00425854 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,708.40 or 0.28209335 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

