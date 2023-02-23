Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 177.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,447,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,949. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,006,756 shares in the company, valued at $54,817,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,006,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,002.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,098,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,825,000 after purchasing an additional 448,121 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after acquiring an additional 326,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.