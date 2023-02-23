Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) is Cormorant Asset Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528,000 shares during the quarter. Apellis Pharmaceuticals comprises 7.1% of Cormorant Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.34% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $100,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,108,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APLS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $3.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,447. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $70.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average is $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 177.21% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 970,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,088,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,002.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

