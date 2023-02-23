APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.86, but opened at $39.93. APA shares last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 1,718,384 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of APA

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

