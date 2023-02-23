APA (NASDAQ:APA) Announces Earnings Results

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.25), RTT News reports. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

APA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.86. 5,435,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490,000. APA has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.54.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of APA by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at $145,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

