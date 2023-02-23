Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Gap Down to $7.31

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $6.64. Anywhere Real Estate shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 1,090,047 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anywhere Real Estate from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

