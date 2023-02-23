ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.34-8.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.242-2.322 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. ANSYS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.34-$8.86 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.78. The stock had a trading volume of 533,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,508. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.59 and its 200 day moving average is $246.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $263.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,050,000 after purchasing an additional 54,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,860,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after purchasing an additional 169,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

