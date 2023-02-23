ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.34-8.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.242-2.322 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. ANSYS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.34-$8.86 EPS.
ANSYS Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.78. The stock had a trading volume of 533,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,508. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.59 and its 200 day moving average is $246.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.26.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,050,000 after purchasing an additional 54,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,860,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after purchasing an additional 169,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.
