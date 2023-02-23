ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $482.50 million-$507.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.92 million. ANSYS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.34-$8.86 EPS.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $266.78. The stock had a trading volume of 533,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $263.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,122,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,050,000 after buying an additional 54,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $169,860,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after buying an additional 169,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.