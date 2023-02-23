ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $482.50 million-$507.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.92 million. ANSYS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.34-$8.86 EPS.
ANSYS Price Performance
Shares of ANSS stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $266.78. The stock had a trading volume of 533,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.26.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of ANSYS
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,122,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,050,000 after buying an additional 54,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $169,860,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after buying an additional 169,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANSYS (ANSS)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.