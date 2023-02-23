Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Plans $0.75 Dividend

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.754 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Ansell Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANSLY opened at $72.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.69. Ansell has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $82.90.

Get Ansell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered Ansell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Ansell

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.