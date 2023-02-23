Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NLY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

NYSE NLY opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

