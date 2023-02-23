Anglo American plc Declares Dividend of $0.74 (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share by the mining company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Anglo American Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,056 ($36.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The stock has a market cap of £40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,363.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,075.44. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($29.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.17).

Insider Activity at Anglo American

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,109 ($37.44) per share, for a total transaction of £15,824.81 ($19,056.85). 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Anglo American

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($40.94) to GBX 3,500 ($42.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,165 ($38.11) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.31) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.15) to GBX 3,400 ($40.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,327.50 ($40.07).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

