Anglo American plc Declares Dividend of $0.74 (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share by the mining company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Anglo American Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,056 ($36.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The stock has a market cap of £40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,363.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,075.44. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($29.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.17).
Insider Activity at Anglo American
In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,109 ($37.44) per share, for a total transaction of £15,824.81 ($19,056.85). 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
